An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, July 30, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Sunday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the upper one-teens each afternoon.

The peak of this heat will occur on Saturday when some communities will experience midday numbers around 120° under sunny skies.

Today and tomorrow, Valley dew points will hover in the 40s while middle-of-the-day relative humidity bottoms-out around 10%. Conditions will become a bit humid early next week when those dews move into the 60s.

Valley high temps will eventually back-off to near-normal levels around 109° on Wednesday of next week.

If you must be outside, limit your time under the Sun, avoid strenuous activities, and stay hydrated.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings