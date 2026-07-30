Big Rig Crash Shuts Down SR-86 Near Thermal

A crash involving two big rigs has closed both lanes of State Route 86 near Thermal, according to CHP's incident information page. Fire crews first responded to the scene around 5:35 a.m. after getting word that two semis had crashed, blocking a lane.

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital with back and neck injuries, though the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Based on the CHP log, one of the trucks overturned onto its side and spilled debris across the road. Within minutes, both lanes were blocked.

By 6 a.m., CHP had issued a SigAlert and put up electronic signs warning drivers to stay away from the area. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Airport Boulevard, with drivers detouring down SR-111 instead. CHP also closed the airport boulevard ramp to southbound SR-86, and Caltrans has been asked to plan for a long-term closure to handle both semis. CHP's unit log shows a patrol unit was assigned and arrived on scene by 6:23 a.m. to help manage the closure.

There's no word yet on when the highway will reopen or whether anyone was hurt. NBC Palm Springs has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more details and will update this story as more information comes in.



