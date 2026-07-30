Cheesecake Day Deals at the Cheesecake Factory

It's a sweet day for dessert lovers as the Cheesecake Factory celebrates National Cheesecake Day.

At the Rancho Mirage location, dine-in guests can enjoy half-price slices of cheesecake all day.

The restaurant is also debuting its newest flavor, the Brownie Crunch Chocolate Cheesecake.

The dessert features white and milk chocolate cheesecake on a toffee brownie crust, topped with almond brickle.

There's also a charitable component to the new cheesecake.

For every slice of the Brownie Crunch Chocolate Cheesecake sold through next year's National Cheesecake Day, the Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America.

The promotion gives customers a chance to enjoy a favorite dessert while supporting hunger relief efforts.