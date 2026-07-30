Cinemark Surpasses $1 Billion in Quarterly Revenue for First Time

Cinemark has reported a record-breaking second quarter, surpassing $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time in the company's history.

The theater chain said more than 60 million moviegoers visited its theaters worldwide during the quarter, helping drive strong financial results across multiple areas of its business.

According to the company, the record performance was fueled by robust box office sales, increased demand for premium theater experiences, strong concession purchases and continued growth in its customer loyalty programs.

Cinemark also reported record sales of movie-themed collectibles, reflecting growing consumer interest in exclusive merchandise tied to major film releases.

The company's Movie Club subscription program reached another milestone during the quarter, surpassing 1.5 million members. Cinemark says the membership program continues to play a key role in driving repeat visits and enhancing the overall moviegoing experience through exclusive benefits and rewards.

The strong quarterly results come as the theatrical exhibition industry continues to benefit from a steady lineup of major film releases and increased consumer demand for the big-screen experience.

Cinemark operates hundreds of theaters worldwide, including locations throughout California, and continues to invest in premium amenities and customer-focused programs as it seeks to build on its record-setting performance.

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