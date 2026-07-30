City of Indio Announces 2026 State of the City Event at Coachella Valley History Museum

The City of Indio is inviting residents, business leaders and regional partners to attend its 2026 State of the City event, an annual gathering highlighting the city's accomplishments and vision for the future.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Coachella Valley History Museum in Indio.

This year's theme, "Momentum With Purpose," will focus on the city's recent progress, major investments and plans for continued growth and development. City leaders are expected to provide updates on key initiatives and discuss priorities shaping Indio's future.

The State of the City event serves as an opportunity for community members, local businesses and regional stakeholders to learn more about the city's ongoing projects while connecting with civic leaders and fellow residents.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available. Organizers say $10 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Coachella Valley History Museum, helping support the museum's mission to preserve and share the region's history.

The annual event brings together members of the community to celebrate Indio's accomplishments and foster collaboration as the city continues to grow.

Residents interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and explore sponsorship opportunities to support the event and the local museum.

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