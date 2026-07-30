Coachella Valley Firebirds' Charity Gets Ready to Open 2026 Grant Cycle for Local Nonprofits

The Coachella Valley Firebirds' charitable arm, the One Valley Foundation, is getting ready to open its 2026 grant cycle to Coachella Valley nonprofits. Applications open August 1 and close September 30, with the foundation planning to announce which groups get funded in December.

To apply, a group will need to be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves Coachella Valley residents directly and fit into one of the foundation's three new funding categories, meant to tighten the foundation’s scope: education, well-being, and community projects.

Education covers things like elementary literacy, middle school leadership programs, career and trade training for high schoolers, support for students with disabilities, and arts and music instruction. Well-being includes the foundation's hockey access programs, along with mental health services, food and housing assistance, and youth development. Community covers programs around inclusion, crisis support, help for seniors and veterans, and animal welfare.

"When One Valley Foundation was created, one of our primary goals was to introduce hockey to a region that had never really been a hockey market," said Kate Spates, the foundation's executive director. "Four years later, we're proud to say we've helped build a thriving hockey culture in the Coachella Valley. That success gave us the opportunity to ask an important question: How do we build on that momentum while responding to the broader needs of our community?"

The foundation is also moving to two grant cycles a year instead of one. This first cycle runs August through September with awards in December, and a second cycle opens January 1 through February 28, with awards announced in May. Spates said splitting it up means the foundation can respond to community needs faster rather than "all at once."

Much of the money being distributed comes straight from fans. The foundation says it's put more than $1.9 million into local organizations since it started, largely through Firebirds fans buying 50/50 raffle tickets and bidding on autographed memorabilia; more than $230,000 in raffle prizes have gone to fans over the past two seasons, with a matching share going toward grants.

Nonprofits interested in applying can find eligibility details and register ahead of time.



