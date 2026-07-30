Desert Hot Springs Launches Free Civics Academy This Fall

Desert Hot Springs wants residents to see how their city really works, and the town is opening its doors to make that happen.

The city is launching a Civics Academy, a free 7-week program designed to give residents, business owners, and employees a behind-the-scenes look at City Hall. Organizers say the goal is simple: help people understand how local government operates and how decisions get made.

Classes run every Wednesday from September 2 through October 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., inside the City Hall Council Chambers on Palm Drive.

Space is limited to just 20 participants, so the city is asking anyone interested to apply soon. To join, applicants must live within Desert Hot Springs city limits and be at least 18 years old. People living in unincorporated areas nearby can still apply, though they'll only get a spot if space is available after city residents are accepted.

The academy is for newcomers only, meaning people already running for office or serving on a city commission or board aren't eligible to take part.

Those interested can apply now.



