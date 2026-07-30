Local & Community
Fast-Moving Fire Consumes Palm Desert-Area Residence
PALM DESERT (CNS) - One person was injured today during a residential
fire near Palm Desert.
The blaze was reported at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 48000 block of
Painted Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The agency stated that arriving crews encountered a single-story home
fully involved in fire, and additional resources were requested at the scene to
help douse the flames.
The fire was knocked down at 11:29 a.m.
One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The Red
Cross was requested to assist with one displaced person.
Crews were expected to remain at the scene for three hours to perform
salvage and overhaul.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 30, 2026