Fast-Moving Fire Consumes Palm Desert-Area Residence

PALM DESERT (CNS) - One person was injured today during a residential

fire near Palm Desert.



The blaze was reported at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 48000 block of

Painted Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



The agency stated that arriving crews encountered a single-story home

fully involved in fire, and additional resources were requested at the scene to

help douse the flames.



The fire was knocked down at 11:29 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The Red

Cross was requested to assist with one displaced person.



Crews were expected to remain at the scene for three hours to perform

salvage and overhaul.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

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