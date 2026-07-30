Local & Community
Indio 911 Lines Out of Service
INDIO (CNS) - Indio police advised the public today that the 911
emergency line was out of service, and it was unclear when it would be
restored.
Residents were urged to dial 760-775-3730 instead of 911 for immediate
assistance from police or fire departments.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the issue or when 911
service will be restored.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 30, 2026
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