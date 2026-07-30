Indio 911 Lines Out of Service

INDIO (CNS) - Indio police advised the public today that the 911

emergency line was out of service, and it was unclear when it would be

restored.

Residents were urged to dial 760-775-3730 instead of 911 for immediate

assistance from police or fire departments.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the issue or when 911

service will be restored.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.