Indio Police Cite 39 People During Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation

Indio police handed out 39 citations Tuesday during a safety operation aimed at drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, the department said.

Officers were out from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cited people for speeding, driving without a license, using a cell phone behind the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt, pedestrians walking in the road, and drivers who ran stop lights or stop signs. One person was also arrested on an outstanding warrant during the operation, police said.

The department planned the sweep to target the driver behaviors most likely to hurt someone walking or biking, including speeding, illegal turns, and drivers failing to yield or give bicyclists and pedestrians the right of way.

"We all have places to be and not everyone gets there by car," Sgt. P. Fuentes said. "Bicyclists and pedestrians have the same rights to the road but face even more risk without the protections vehicles have. We should all be looking out for one another."

The operation was funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, passed through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



