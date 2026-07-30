Indio Wants Your Ideas For The Next Phase Of Its Sports Park

The City of Indio is asking residents to help shape what comes next at Indio Sports Park, which opened back in May. The city launched a Phase 2 Community Survey to gather feedback on priorities for the park's next round of improvements, including sports opportunities, park amenities, shade and landscaping, and other community priorities.

City leaders say the survey is open to everyone, whether you visit the park regularly or have only been once. The city wants to hear from as many people as possible as it moves forward with planning.

Right now, the park includes 11 soccer fields, baseball and softball fields, walking paths, picnic areas, and other family-friendly amenities.

Residents can find the survey link here. The deadline to respond is August 14, 2026.



