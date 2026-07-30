Lane Closures Planned on Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage for Palm Tree Trimming

Drivers traveling through Rancho Mirage should prepare for traffic delays beginning Friday as crews conduct palm tree trimming along Bob Hope Drive.

The City of Rancho Mirage says the inside lanes in both directions of Bob Hope Drive, between Dinah Shore Drive and Highway 111, will be closed through Aug. 5 to allow crews to safely trim palm trees in the roadway median.

The temporary lane closures are expected to slow traffic in the area, particularly during peak travel times. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when driving through the work zone and remain alert for workers, construction vehicles and changing traffic patterns.

City officials also recommend using alternate routes whenever possible to help avoid delays while the maintenance work is underway.

Routine palm tree maintenance helps improve visibility, maintain roadway safety and preserve the health of the city's iconic landscape. The work is part of ongoing efforts to maintain public roadways and medians throughout Rancho Mirage.

Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time if they plan to use Bob Hope Drive during the closure period.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.