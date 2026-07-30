Manny the Movie Guy Reviews ‘The Devil’s Mouth,’ New Shark Thriller on Prime Video

A new shark thriller has arrived on Prime Video, and Manny the Movie Guy says "The Devil's Mouth" delivers more than just underwater scares.

Manny sat down with director Jeff Wadlow and stars Katherine Newton and Lana Condor to discuss the film, which follows a group facing deadly sharks inside a cave system. Wadlow said the unique setting immediately drew him to the project.

"I got told I was being sent a script that's a shark movie set in a cave system, and off the logline alone I was like, 'Well, that sounds great,'" Wadlow said. "I certainly want to make it."

Originally developed under the title "Apex," the film was later reworked and relocated to Thailand. While audiences can expect suspense and action, Wadlow says the emotional core of the story centers on the bond between its two lead characters.

"Trust me. There is this really unique, nuanced female friendship at the core of the movie," he said.

Newton, whose character Sarah carries much of the film's mystery, said working alongside Condor helped make the physically demanding role more natural.

"I didn't have to try very hard because I was with Lana Condor the whole time, and she just really, really made it easy," Newton said.

For Condor, best known for the "To All the Boys" film series, stepping into the horror genre offered a welcome change of pace.

"The feelings of love and yearning and desire are just as powerful as fear and mistrust and desperation," Condor said. "It was very freeing to be able to play kind of an unlikable character, to be honest."

Wadlow says that despite its terrifying premise, the film is ultimately about perseverance.

"Ultimately, it is a movie about triumph. It's about learning to overcome really impossible odds," he said.

"The Devil's Mouth" is now streaming on Prime Video.

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