Nationwide Insulin Pen Shortage Leaves Patients Searching for Alternatives

A popular insulin medication is in short supply across the country, leaving patients and pharmacists scrambling to secure alternative treatments.

The Lantus SoloStar pen is a widely used insulin delivery system for adults and children managing diabetes. Due to high demand, manufacturer Sanofi confirmed it is currently experiencing intermittent supply issues for the pens within the United States.

Jessica Cavallaro, a pharmacist at Westown Pharmacy in Manchester, said the supply challenges have made obtaining the medication unpredictable. She noted that while the pharmacy has been able to get some stock from its main wholesalers to fill existing orders, they have been unable to take on new patients with new Lantus prescriptions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for drugmaker Sanofi expressed commitment to supporting patients who rely on the medicine and acknowledged the critical role Lantus plays in diabetes management.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reports that the current shortage is being driven in part by the discontinuation of several other insulin pens on the market, which placed increased demand on remaining options.

Pharmacies including national chains like CVS report that staff members are actively working to assist patients by identifying alternative options to Lantus when supplies run low. Pharmacists emphasize the urgency of stabilizing the supply chain, noting the vital necessity of daily insulin management for individuals living with type one and type two diabetes.

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