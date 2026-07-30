Ozone Advisory Issued for Coachella Valley as Weekend Heat Wave Arrives

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) has issued an ozone advisory for parts of Southern California, including the Coachella Valley, as a weekend heat wave is expected to elevate ozone pollution levels.

The advisory takes effect Friday morning and remains in place through Sunday night. Officials say periods of unhealthy air quality are possible as high temperatures and sunny conditions contribute to increased ground-level ozone formation.

Residents, particularly those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or other respiratory conditions, are encouraged to limit prolonged outdoor activity if air quality deteriorates. Children, older adults and others who are sensitive to air pollution may also be more vulnerable during the advisory period.

South Coast AQMD is also asking the public to help reduce ozone-forming emissions by conserving electricity during periods of high demand and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment during the daytime hours.

Ground-level ozone, commonly referred to as smog, is formed when emissions from vehicles, industrial sources and other pollutants react in the presence of sunlight and heat. Elevated ozone levels can cause breathing difficulties, throat irritation and other respiratory symptoms, especially during prolonged outdoor exposure.

With triple-digit temperatures expected across the Coachella Valley this weekend, officials recommend monitoring local air quality conditions and taking appropriate precautions if pollution levels increase.

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