Palm Desert Chamber's Happy Hour Supports Local Businesses

Happy hour is taking on a new purpose in Palm Desert this summer.

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its new Happy Hour Hangout series, bringing local businesses together while highlighting restaurants during the slower summer months.

The weekly event gives business owners an opportunity to network, exchange contacts and build relationships that could lead to new partnerships.

Organizers say it also introduces residents to local restaurants they may not have visited before, helping businesses attract new customers and turn first-time visitors into repeat guests.

At Hotel Paseo, this week's event gave guests the chance to sample discounted food and drinks at Larkspur Grill while connecting with other members of the business community.

Chamber leaders say creating these connections is especially important during the summer, when many local businesses experience a seasonal slowdown.

The Happy Hour Hangout series will continue at different local venues every Tuesday evening throughout the summer, giving businesses and community members more opportunities to connect and support the local economy.