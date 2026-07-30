Palm Springs Animal Shelter Announces New Hours

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is updating its visiting hours for the public, starting August 3rd.

The shelter is closed Mondays. Tuesday and Wednesday hours run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday hours run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday hours are also 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adoptable pets can be viewed anytime on the shelter's website, regardless of hours, for anyone planning a visit.

The shelter also has a couple of events coming up. On Wednesday, August 5th, from 3 to 5 p.m., the shelter is partnering with Frisky Business Cat Cafe for a free Pet Talk event, where Claire Von Cleveland will discuss how the cafe supports shelter cats. Then, on August 15th and 16th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the shelter will take part in Clear the Shelters, sponsored this year by the Marco Colantonio Group, with NBC Palm Springs also serving as a sponsor.



