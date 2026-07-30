Palm Springs High School Welcomes New Principal Dr. Anthony Rice

Palm Springs High School is welcoming a new leader as Dr. Anthony Rice steps into the role of principal ahead of the upcoming school year.

Dr. Rice succeeds former Principal Michael Ventura and brings more than a decade of experience in education to the position. Originally from Pomona, Rice most recently served as an assistant principal in the Moreno Valley Unified School District, where he helped support students, staff and school programs.

Before beginning his career in education, Rice played professional football for the Philadelphia Eagles. He says the discipline, resilience and leadership skills he developed on the field have shaped his approach as an educator and administrator.

As students prepare to return to campus, Dr. Rice said his top priority is creating a school culture where every student feels welcomed, supported and empowered to succeed. Drawing from both his athletic and educational experiences, he hopes to foster an environment that encourages academic achievement, personal growth and strong community connections.

In an interview before the first day of school, Rice reflected on his own journey from professional sports to educational leadership, saying the lessons he learned both on and off the football field continue to guide his work with students who may face challenges similar to those he once experienced.

NBC Palm Springs will continue its coverage of Dr. Rice's transition into the role, with additional reporting on his plans for the upcoming school year, including his vision for supporting students and strengthening opportunities both inside and outside the classroom.