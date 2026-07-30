Palm Springs to Host First-Ever Extreme Heat Summit Focused on Climate Resilience

The City of Palm Springs is preparing to host its first-ever Extreme Heat Summit, bringing together experts, public officials and community leaders to address one of the Coachella Valley's most pressing environmental challenges.

The summit is scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Palm Springs Convention Center and is being organized by the city's Department of Sustainability in partnership with the Office of Emergency Management.

Organizers say the event will focus on strategies to better protect public health, improve emergency preparedness, strengthen critical infrastructure and increase resilience to extreme heat across the Coachella Valley.

As temperatures continue to reach triple digits throughout much of the year, local governments and community organizations are exploring ways to reduce the impacts of prolonged heat on residents, businesses and public services. The summit aims to encourage collaboration among public agencies, experts and community stakeholders to identify solutions that can help communities better prepare for future heat events.

Topics are expected to include public health initiatives, emergency response planning, infrastructure improvements and long-term climate resilience efforts designed to address the growing challenges posed by extreme heat.

City officials say the inaugural summit reflects Palm Springs' commitment to preparing for the impacts of rising temperatures while promoting strategies that improve community safety and quality of life.

The event is expected to bring together participants from across the Coachella Valley to share ideas and best practices for building a more heat-resilient region.

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