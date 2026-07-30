Palm Springs Unified, College of the Desert Launch First-Ever Middle College High School

As hundreds of students prepare to return to the classroom next week, Palm Springs Unified School District officials are already looking toward the future of education.

District leaders, alongside officials from College of the Desert, announced plans for the region's first-ever Middle College High School, a new program designed to give students the opportunity to earn college credits—and potentially an associate degree—before graduating from high school.

While the new school's name has not yet been finalized, its mission is clear: to make higher education more accessible by reducing the financial and academic barriers that often prevent students from pursuing a college degree.

Beginning with the 2027–28 school year, students enrolled in the program will divide their time between the Desert Learning Academy campus and College of the Desert's new Palm Springs campus, located just steps from Palm Springs High School. The partnership will allow students to take college courses while completing their high school education.

For some participants, the program could result in graduating from high school with both a diploma and an associate degree, giving them a significant head start on their college and career goals.

The principal selected to lead the new Middle College High School said the initiative is especially meaningful because it addresses challenges she experienced as a student herself. She hopes the program will provide opportunities for young people who may have previously viewed college as financially or academically out of reach.

District leaders say the school is being developed with first-generation college students and underserved families in mind, creating a pathway to higher education for students who might not otherwise have considered attending college.

The announcement also comes as college enrollment continues to decline across California. Education leaders believe exposing students to a college environment before they graduate from high school will help build confidence, increase college participation and encourage more students to continue their education after graduation.

Officials from Palm Springs Unified School District and College of the Desert said they are still finalizing eligibility requirements and other program details. The Middle College High School is expected to welcome its first class during the 2027–28 academic year.