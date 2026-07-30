Pet of the Week: Meet Odin!

Dan Rossi with the Palm Springs Animal Shelter introduced viewers to Odin, a lovable pit mix with a story of resilience, along with details on new shelter hours, an upcoming Pet Talk event, and this year's Clear the Shelters adoption drive.

Odin's journey with the shelter actually began before he ever arrived there. He first came through the Desert Community Animal Center with his owner, who was experiencing homelessness at the time. Odin could barely walk because he had suffered a severe leg fracture in two places. The shelter's veterinary team treated his injury, but staff knew recovery would be nearly impossible while living in the harsh desert environment. After spending time healing at the clinic, his owner made the difficult decision to relinquish him.

He was later transferred to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, where he's ready for the next chapter of his life. Odin is about two years old and has the best of both worlds, according to Rossi. He loves adventures, walks, and playtime, but he's just as happy stretching out on the couch beside his people at the end of the day. He's affectionate, forms strong bonds with his family, loves meeting new people, rides well in the car, and gets along with other dogs. He even spent about a month in foster care, where he showed just what a wonderful companion he can be. Now all Odin needs is a family to give him the permanent home he's been waiting for, with staff hoping his next stop is a couch, not another day in the shelter.

Rossi also shared some updates for anyone hoping to visit. Starting August 1st, the shelter is shifting to earlier summer hours, open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Thursday hours running 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shelter is closed Mondays. Adoptable pets can also be viewed anytime on the shelter's website.

Two events are on the horizon as well. On Wednesday, August 5th, from 3 to 5 p.m., the shelter is partnering with Frisky Business Cat Cafe for a free Pet Talk event, where Claire Von Cleveland will discuss how the cafe supports shelter cats. Then, on August 15th and 16th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the shelter will take part in Clear the Shelters, sponsored this year by the Marco Colantonio Group, with NBC Palm Springs also serving as a sponsor.

Anyone interested in adopting Odin or any of the shelter's other animals can visit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter website for more information.