Three Finalists Named for Agua Caliente All-American Award

Three local community members are in the running for the Agua Caliente All-American Award, celebrating people who embody the spirit of service and giving back.

Among the finalists is U.S. Army veteran Sandy Dee Hoague, who has spent the past 14 years operating a nonprofit focused on training service dogs for veterans and others in need.

Another finalist is Leonard Abramowitz, a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War and is the post commander of VFW Post 3699 in Indio.

The third finalist is Helen Buchanan, whose son serves as a command sergeant major in the U.S. Army. Buchanan dedicates her time to helping veterans and seniors through hospice services and also cares for their animals.

The winner of the Agua Caliente All-American Award will be announced during the 6 p.m. newscast.