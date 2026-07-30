Tiny Kitten’s DIY Wheelchair Goes Viral, Chincoteague Pony Swim Returns

A tiny Ohio rescue kitten is capturing hearts online after shelter workers built him a homemade wheelchair using rulers, zip ties and Hot Wheels toy ambulances.

The kitten, named Gelato, arrived at Cincinnati Animal Care unable to stand or walk on his own. Because he was too small for the shelter’s available mobility devices, veterinary technician Mallory Smith created a custom wheelchair from everyday materials to help him move around.

The shelter shared videos of Gelato testing out his tiny ride, quickly drawing thousands of likes and comments across social media. Since then, Gelato has been upgraded to a custom 3D-printed wheelchair that offers an even better fit as he continues his recovery.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers kicked off training camp by continuing one of the NFL’s most beloved traditions. During the annual "DreamDrive," players ride children’s bicycles from Lambeau Field to practice, creating memorable moments for young fans gathered outside the stadium.

In Virginia, thousands of spectators gathered for the 101st Chincoteague Pony Swim despite rainy conditions. The annual event features wild ponies swimming from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island, where some are auctioned to help manage the herd’s population.

The historic tradition also serves as a fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which has organized the event for more than a century.