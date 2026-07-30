Visit Greater Palm Springs to Honor Event Professionals During Celebration Week

Visit Greater Palm Springs is recognizing the people who help make the region's meetings, conventions and special events possible with its fifth annual Event Services Celebration Week.

The weeklong celebration will take place Aug. 3-7 and is designed to honor the behind-the-scenes professionals whose work helps position Greater Palm Springs as a premier destination for business meetings, conferences and special events.

The celebration includes a community volunteer day, educational webinars and an invitation-only event recognizing professionals from across the local hospitality and event services industries.

Organizers say Event Services Celebration Week shines a spotlight on the individuals who play a critical role in delivering successful events, from planning and logistics to hospitality and guest services. Their work contributes to the visitor experience and supports one of the Coachella Valley's key economic drivers.

Greater Palm Springs continues to attract meetings, conventions and corporate events throughout the year, bringing business travelers to the region and generating economic activity for local hotels, restaurants, venues and businesses.

Visit Greater Palm Springs says the annual celebration is an opportunity to recognize the dedication and professionalism of those who work behind the scenes to create memorable experiences for visitors and event attendees.

The organization encourages the community to join in recognizing the contributions of event professionals during the weeklong celebration.

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