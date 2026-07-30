What Car Is Most Likely To Get Stolen In California?

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The number of automobile thefts throughout Riverside

County plummeted 21% last year, while the county sheriff's department

ranked in the top five statewide among agencies that successfully recovered

stolen vehicles, according to statistics released by the California Highway

Patrol.



The number of countywide auto thefts reported in 2025 totaled 6,012,

compared to 7,648 in 2024, the CHP said Tuesday in its annual publication of

``California Vehicle Theft Facts.''



``Vehicle theft is not a victim-less crime,'' CHP Commissioner Sean

Duryee said. ``It fuels organized criminal activity and creates hardship for

families across California. The CHP remains committed to holding offenders

accountable, recovering stolen vehicles and working with our law enforcement

partners to make our communities safer.''



The local decline dovetailed with downward trends across California,

where the total theft count last year amounted to 133,372, compared to 176,230

in 2024, reflecting a 24% drop, figures showed. It was the second consecutive

year-to-year decrease.



Riverside County ranked No. 6 statewide for vehicle thefts last year.

Los Angeles County was No. 1 at 47,191, according to CHP statistics.



The Riverside County Sheriff's Department ranked No. 3 for theft

recoveries statewide, securing 2,292 cars, trucks and motorcycles that had been

reported stolen, data showed. No other Inland Empire law enforcement agency

landed in the top 10 for recoveries.



Of the 6,012 vehicles reported stolen in all jurisdictions countywide

in 2025, 4,795 were later recovered, though there was no mention in the CHP

report regarding how many were damaged.



The agency said the majority of vehicles stolen in 2025 comprised SUVs

and light pickup trucks, amounting to 43% of the total number of takings.

Cars made up 37% of the sum, with commercial trucks and trailers, motorcycles,

recreational vehicles, construction and farm equipment comprising the balance

of thefts.



In the category of pickups and SUVs, the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado

remained the No. 1 target last year, just like in 2024. Among cars, the 2013

Hyundai Elantra was the chief preference for thieves, while Honda motorcycles

manufactured in 2023 were also at the top of the list, statistics indicated.



The estimated composite value of all the vehicles stolen in 2025 was

$1.2 billion, according to the CHP.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

