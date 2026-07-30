WheresMyHugAt on NBC Palm Springs

First up, the food news. National Chili Dog Day falls on the last Thursday of July every year, and it celebrates the classic hot dog topped with meat chili or a spiced meat sauce, plus whatever extras you like, onions and cheese included. Pair that with National Cheesecake Day, and you've basically got lunch and dessert covered. And yes, cheesecake really does contain cheese, cream cheese to be exact, which is actually the star ingredient in the whole dessert.

Then there's National Share a Hug Day, a reminder to check in on the people you love with a little compassion and a warm embrace, especially anyone who might be feeling down. It's the perfect excuse to spread some kindness today.

To celebrate the hug theme, today's Pop Quiz served up two hug-related questions, one about a chart-topping country song and one about a jive-talking movie character. Think you know your music and movie trivia? Test your knowledge by watching the video above, where Jerry puts the newsroom on the spot.

1) The song "If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body, Would You Hold It Against Me" was inspired by an old Groucho Marx quip. Which brothers group took the single to number one on the Billboard Country Music Charts in 1979?

A. The Bellamy Brothers

B. The Everly Brothers

C. The Statler Brothers

2) Huggy Bear is the streetwise, jive-talking informant from the late 1970s detective drama Starsky & Hutch, originally played by actor Antonio Fargas. Who played Huggy Bear in the 2004 comedy film version of Starsky & Hutch?

A. Ice-T

B. LL Cool J

C. Snoop Dogg

Catch the full segment above to see if the newsroom got it right, and don't forget to share a hug with someone today.



