Woman Arrested in Beverly Hills After Indio Airbnb Theft Investigation

A 29-year-old woman wanted in connection with an Indio theft investigation has been arrested in Beverly Hills.

The Indio Police Department says Adva Lavi was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony warrant stemming from two grand theft cases at the same Airbnb property last year.

In the first case, police say a victim reported about $25,000 worth of property stolen after spending time with Lavi at the rental.

In a second case, another victim reported approximately $11,000 in stolen property.

Investigators say surveillance video allegedly showed Lavi removing the victim's belongings from a Tesla, which led to the felony warrant and her eventual arrest.

Police say Lavi is also facing unrelated charges in Los Angeles County.