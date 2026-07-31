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9-1-1 Service Out in Palm Springs and Cathedral City

9-1-1 Service Out in Palm Springs and Cathedral City

The police departments in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are reporting their 9-1-1 systems are routing local calls to the California Highway Patrol.

Until this is corrected, Palm Springs Police Department says if residents need them immediately, call 760-327-1441. Cathedral City Police advise residents there to call 760-770-0303 for immediate service.

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 31, 2026

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9-1-1 Service Out in Palm Springs and Cathedral City