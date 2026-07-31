Cathedral City Man Arrested After Standoff During Search Warrant Operation

A heavy police presence filled a Cathedral City neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after a standoff during a search warrant operation.

The incident began around 1 p.m. when the Riverside County gang impact team went to a home on Whispering Palms to serve a search warrant, according to Cathedral City Police.

Police say a man inside the home initially refused to come out, prompting the Cathedral City Police Department’s SWAT team to respond.

Several neighbors contacted NBC Palm Springs to report the large law enforcement presence in the area as officers worked to resolve the situation.

Cathedral City Police said the man surrendered shortly before the SWAT team arrived on scene. He was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or additional details about the charges.

Police said no one was injured during the incident and nearby residents were not asked to evacuate.

The search warrant operation remains under investigation, and officials have not released additional information about what led to the investigation or what authorities were looking for at the home.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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