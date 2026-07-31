Free Stargazing Events Coming to Palm Desert Near Desert Mountains Monument

Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to explore the night sky during a series of free stargazing events hosted by Friends of the Desert Mountains in Palm Desert.

The events are scheduled for Aug. 8, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 near the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument. Local astronomy volunteers will be on hand to provide telescopes and help attendees view stars, planets and other features of the night sky.

Organizers say the events are designed to give the community an opportunity to experience astronomy while learning more about the natural surroundings of the desert region.

The Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument provides a unique setting for stargazing because of its open desert landscape and views of the night sky away from some urban light sources.

The events are free to attend, but advance reservations are required. Organizers also remind families that children must be accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in attending can register through NBCPalmSprings.com.

The stargazing series is part of ongoing community efforts to connect residents with outdoor experiences and highlight the natural resources available throughout the Coachella Valley.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.