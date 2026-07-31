Jelly Beans, Guac, and a Ranger Riddle, It's Your Friday Pop Quiz

Friday, July 31st brought a full slate of national holidays to the Hashtag Holiday Calendar, and Jerry Steffen used them to launch into another round of Pop Quiz with the morning crew. The day kicked off with National Jump for Jelly Beans Day, a nod to a candy that dates back to the Civil War era and now comes in every flavor imaginable, including the infamous "gross" varieties that dare eaters to guess whether they got a tasty flavor or something meant to make them gag.

Up next was National Avocado Day, a chance to remind viewers that avocados are technically a fruit, packed with heart healthy fats along with vitamins C, E, and K. From there, the calendar rounded out with World Ranger Day, honoring the park rangers who protect public lands and educate visitors around the world.

That theme of "ranger" set up the two trivia questions of the morning, both loosely tied to the day's honorees. Think you know your 80s rock and your presidential history? Test your knowledge by watching the attached video to see if the crew got these right.

1) The San Francisco based band Night Ranger scored several Billboard Top 40 hits in the 1980s, but none bigger than 1984's "Sister Christian." According to the song's composer, drummer Kelly Keagy, what inspired the title "Sister Christian"?

A) A backstage bottle of Christian Brothers brandy

B) Childhood memories of the St. Francis Sisters of Perpetual Adoration

C) One of the band's younger siblings

2) The Texas Rangers are a professional baseball team based in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Before becoming President of the United States, this man was briefly a co-owner and the managing general partner of the Texas Rangers.

A) George W. Bush

B) Lyndon Johnson

C) Ronald Reagan

Catch the full segment above to see how the crew scored, and tune in every weekday morning for a new Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.



