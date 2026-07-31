Lake Hemet Staff Share Heat Safety Tips Ahead of Busy Summer Weekend

As temperatures across Southern California climb toward potentially record-breaking levels, Lake Hemet staff are preparing for a busy summer weekend while reminding visitors about the importance of water and heat safety.

Located in the mountains above the Coachella Valley, Lake Hemet offers a cooler escape from desert temperatures that are expected to approach 120 degrees in some areas. But the cooler conditions and scenic views can also bring larger crowds during the summer months.

Jay, who works at the Lake Hemet Marina, said safety is a priority for visitors who come to swim, fish, camp and spend time on the water.

“During summer, that’s usually when we see the most people,” Jay said. “Like all of this area right behind me, it’s kind of open right now. On Fridays and Saturdays, you won’t be able to see past this.”

Lake staff say visitors should focus on three key safety measures: staying hydrated, wearing life jackets and dressing appropriately for changing weather conditions.

Officials also remind swimmers to stay in designated areas and encourage boaters to check their equipment before heading out onto the water.

Jay said one of the biggest surprises for visitors is the difference between desert temperatures and mountain conditions.

“The difference in the water temperature from just outside is a lot. That shocks some people,” he said.

While the lake can provide relief from extreme heat, temperatures can drop quickly after sunset because of the area’s higher elevation. Jay said visitors should prepare for cooler nighttime conditions, even during the summer.

“We are in the mountains. This area specifically, it does snow, it does rain, and if it doesn’t do either of those things, it gets really cold,” Jay said.

Lake Hemet staff say planning ahead with water, sunscreen, proper clothing and safety equipment can help ensure visitors have a safe experience during the busy summer season.

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