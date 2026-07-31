Level Up Hoops Training Next Generation in Indio

For years, many aspiring basketball players in the Coachella Valley had to travel outside the desert for high-level training opportunities. Now, Level Up Hoops in Indio is looking to change that.

The basketball academy is dedicated to developing the next generation of athletes by providing year-round instruction focused on dribbling, footwork, shooting, and overall player development. Founder Andy Saharan said the goal is to give local athletes the same competitive resources found in larger basketball markets like Los Angeles.

"Growing up playing college basketball, I saw facilities like this everywhere," Saharan said. "Not having one out here did a disservice to these kids because players in bigger cities had an advantage. Bringing this here helps us compete with those athletes and keeps us on an even playing field."

Level Up Hoops serves athletes of all ages, helping beginners build fundamentals while preparing advanced players for opportunities at the collegiate level. Coaches emphasize not only basketball skills but also discipline, teamwork, and personal growth.

"It's definitely important for everyone here to have this opportunity," one student-athlete said. "Basketball is important to us, but the game teaches us so much more than basketball. It teaches us lessons we'll use throughout life."

Beyond the basketball court, the academy features a study area for student-athletes to focus on academics and a recovery room designed to help players stay healthy throughout training. Saharan believes success comes from balancing education, athletic performance, and overall wellness.

"We teach that academics come first, and taking care of your body is just as important," Saharan said. "Everything goes hand in hand."

While the Indio location is still in its early stages, Level Up Hoops hopes to continue expanding throughout the Coachella Valley, bringing more elite training opportunities to local athletes and helping them pursue their dreams both on and off the court.