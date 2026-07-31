Meet Lover: He Lives Up to His Name

It's Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Lover, a five-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since May. He came in as a stray, and whatever his life looked like before then, what's clear now is that he's gentle, sweet, and already a staff favorite.

He's also, true to his name. Lover is a big boy with an easy, laid-back energy, the kind of dog who just wants to be close to his people and soak up the attention.

FIDO gave Lover the chance to get out of his kennel and show who he really is. "After everything he's been through, it's time for Lover to know what home feels like and what it means to finally belong," Jen said.

If you're interested in adopting Lover, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1917111.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



