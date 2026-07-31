NBC Palm Springs Donates Clothing to Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Ahead of Back-to-School Giveaway

The NBC Palm Springs news team recently gave back to the community by donating bags of clothing to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio.

The organization provides shelter, meals and support services to hundreds of men, women and children each day. Officials say community donations play an important role in helping maintain those services for people in need throughout the Coachella Valley.

The donation comes as the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission prepares for its annual back-to-school giveaway for local families. The organization is currently collecting new backpacks and school supplies ahead of the event, scheduled for Aug. 8.

Donations of backpacks and school supplies are being accepted through Aug. 5.

“As a parent, and I know how hard sometimes it is, you know, to get uniforms, to get school supplies, the backpacks,” said a representative with the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. “It can be a little overwhelming. And for a lot of our families, this is a great relief.”

NBC Palm Springs staff members said the clothing donation was part of the station’s commitment to connecting with and supporting the community it serves.

“At NBC Palm Springs, we are connecting the Valley. And one of the ways we want to do that is by living that brand,” a station representative said.

After collecting extra clothing from staff members across the station, the team brought the donations to the rescue mission, where they can be distributed to those who need them.

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission accepts donations every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community members interested in helping with the back-to-school giveaway can donate new backpacks and school supplies before the Aug. 5 deadline.

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