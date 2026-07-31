New Master Key Club Offers Locals Discounts at Greater Palm Springs Resorts

Local residents can now take advantage of new discounts at some of the Coachella Valley’s luxury resorts through the Master Key Club.

The membership program provides locals with savings at three participating resorts: the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage and the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa.

For a one-time $30 membership fee, members receive 30% off eligible experiences, including dining, spa treatments, golf, pool experiences and other resort offerings.

The program is designed to give Coachella Valley residents more opportunities to enjoy amenities typically associated with resort stays while taking advantage of local savings.

In addition to discounts, Master Key Club members also receive complimentary South Parking access as part of the membership benefits.

The participating resorts are located throughout the Greater Palm Springs area and offer a variety of experiences for residents looking for dining, relaxation, recreation and entertainment options close to home.

Organizers say the membership gives locals a way to experience the region’s hospitality offerings while receiving exclusive benefits throughout the year.

The Master Key Club is now available for residents interested in accessing discounts and amenities at participating luxury resorts across the Coachella Valley.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.