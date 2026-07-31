One Week After Deadly Desert Hot Springs Crash, Family of Mother of Four Speaks Out in Hope of Change

One week after a deadly head-on crash in Desert Hot Springs claimed the life of 37-year-old Ashley Lopez, her family is sharing their grief while calling for improved road safety to help prevent similar tragedies.

Lopez, a mother of four, was killed on July 23 in a head-on collision near the intersection of Mountain View Road and Clubhouse Drive after another vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck her car, according to authorities.

As the investigation continues, Lopez's daughters and sister say they are focused on honoring her memory while navigating an uncertain future marked by emotional loss, medical recovery, and financial hardship.

In addition to grieving, the Lopez family is now dealing with mounting medical bills, funeral expenses, and the financial uncertainty that comes with losing a loved one.

To help offset those costs, the family has created a GoFundMe campaign and is asking for support from the community during the difficult months ahead.

For Anais Lopez, Ashley's oldest daughter, the moment she learned of her mother's death is one she says will never forget.

Anais was attending basic training with the U.S. Army in South Carolina when she received word that her mother had been killed in the crash. The loss has left the family devastated, particularly because Ashley was known as the person who held everyone together.

Ashley Lopez had been on her way to meet a friend for lunch with her three youngest daughters when the collision occurred.

All three girls survived but suffered injuries.

One of Ashley's daughters arrived at an interview in a wheelchair, her leg still in a cast as she continues recovering from the crash. While the physical injuries are expected to heal, the family says the emotional pain of losing their mother has been far more difficult to bear.

They describe Ashley as their biggest supporter, someone who always put her children first and served as the foundation of their family.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash. Officials have not yet announced the cause of the collision, and the investigation remains ongoing.