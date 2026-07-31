Palm Springs, Cathedral City Police report disruptions to 911 dispatch center

The Palm Springs and Cathedral City police departments are experiencing a disruption to their 911 emergency phone service, according to officials.

Police say emergency 911 calls are currently being routed to the California Highway Patrol while crews work to resolve the issue.

Residents who need immediate assistance from the Palm Springs Police Department are being asked to contact the department's dispatch center directly using the alternate phone numbers provided by the department at 760-327-1441 or 760-323-8116.

Cathedral City Police department is urging anyone experiencing an emergency to call 760-770-0303.

Officials say they are working with their service provider to restore normal 911 service as quickly as possible.The cause of the disruption has not been announced, and it is unclear when full service will be restored.