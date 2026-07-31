Palm Springs Police Invite Community to Tour Real Time Intelligence Center and Learn About Flock Cameras

The Palm Springs Police Department is inviting residents to learn more about its Real Time Intelligence Center and the technology used by officers during a community tour next month.

The department will host the tour on Aug. 20, giving residents an inside look at how the center operates, how Flock cameras are used and what policies guide the use of the technology.

The event comes as some community members have raised questions about privacy, data access and who can view information collected by license plate reader cameras.

Diana Darcy, a Coachella Valley resident, said she supports local law enforcement but wants more transparency about how camera footage is stored and accessed.

“It’s not what you wanted and you’ve gotten rid of it, or you keeping it for some other reason? And because they’re not going to be transparent about it, I don’t trust it,” Darcy said.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said the department understands some residents may have concerns about the technology and believes the community tour is an opportunity to provide answers.

“They’re welcome with their opinion. Doesn’t bother me,” Mills said. “Come in and take a look at what we have, what we can do, what we’re capable of, and let them see for themselves.”

Mills said Flock cameras have helped officers with investigations and arrests. He said the system has contributed to 153 arrests or law enforcement outcomes this year, including four homicide cases since the technology was implemented.

The chief also addressed concerns about federal agencies accessing the camera data. Mills said federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the CIA and the NSA, do not have direct access to Palm Springs Police Department data.

Mills said access would only be considered in specific circumstances and would require his authorization.

The upcoming community tour will give residents the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the department’s policies, procedures and use of law enforcement technology.

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