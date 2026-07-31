Silver Alert Issued for Missing 76-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Riverside

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man who was last seen in Riverside, and authorities are asking the public for help locating him.

Officials say Miguel Paraza was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Old Mill Road and Mono Bell Court in Riverside. Investigators believe he may be traveling on foot.

Paraza is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, authorities say he was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a black hat with white writing and gray shoes.

A Silver Alert is issued when law enforcement is searching for an older adult or person with a cognitive impairment who may be at risk and needs assistance. Authorities use the alerts to help quickly spread information to the public in hopes of locating the missing person.

Anyone who sees Miguel Paraza or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement.

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