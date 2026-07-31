Social Media Influencer Ava Levy Faces Grand Theft Charge in Riverside County

A social media influencer is facing a new criminal charge in Riverside County in connection with an alleged theft in Indio.

Authorities say 29-year-old Ava Levy, who is also known online as Mia Ventura, is accused of grand theft in a case stemming from an incident that allegedly happened in Indio in April 2025.

Court records show an arrest warrant in the Riverside County case remains active.

The Riverside County charge comes in addition to felony theft and burglary cases already filed against Levy in Los Angeles County. Authorities have not released additional details about the allegations in the Riverside County case.

Levy was arrested earlier this week in Beverly Hills and is currently being held while awaiting court proceedings in Los Angeles County.

The cases remain active, and the allegations against Levy have not been proven in court. Under the law, defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to monitor the case and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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