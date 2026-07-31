Tickets Go On Sale This Saturday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Tickets will go on sale Saturday for Modernism

Week in Palm Springs, which will feature more than 50 activities slated to

begin in October.

The fall version of Modernism Week will take place Oct. 15-18, with

tickets scheduled to go on sale at noon Saturday, officials said.

The four-day event will highlight mid-century modern architecture,

art, interior design, landscape design and vintage style. Activities will

include architecture tours and social events.

A full schedule can be found at modernismweek.com/october-2026/.

The signature 11-day festival will be held Feb. 11-21, 2027.

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