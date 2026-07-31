Local & Community
Tickets Go On Sale This Saturday
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Tickets will go on sale Saturday for Modernism
Week in Palm Springs, which will feature more than 50 activities slated to
begin in October.
The fall version of Modernism Week will take place Oct. 15-18, with
tickets scheduled to go on sale at noon Saturday, officials said.
The four-day event will highlight mid-century modern architecture,
art, interior design, landscape design and vintage style. Activities will
include architecture tours and social events.
A full schedule can be found at modernismweek.com/october-2026/.
The signature 11-day festival will be held Feb. 11-21, 2027.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 31, 2026
palm springsmodernism weekcommunityarchitecturepalm springs eventsnbc palm springs
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