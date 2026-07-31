Local & Community
Tribal Member, Subject of Feather Alert, Found Dead; No Sign of Foul Play
Correction (City News Service) - Torres was a member of the community, not on the Council.
THERMAL (CNS) - A 45-year-old man who became the subject of a Feather
Alert when he went missing in Thermal was found dead, authorities said today.
Raymond Torres was last seen July 1 about noon near Martinez Road and
Polk Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which activated the
alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies conducted a search last Friday in the area of 87000 block of
Avenue 66 in Thermal, where they found human remains, according to sheriff's
Lt. Deirdre Vickers.
On Thursday, the Coroner's Bureau positively identified the remains as
Torres. Vickers said there are no signs of foul play, and the investigation
was ongoing.
``On behalf of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Tribal
Council, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those
affected by this tremendous loss. Raymond `MoonD' Torres Jr. was a member of
our Tribal community, and his passing is deeply felt by all who knew him,'' the
Tribal Council posted to social media Thursday, adding tribal offices would be
closed Monday to honor him and out of respect for his family, and will resume
normal operations the following day.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
UPDATED AT: July 31, 2026 at 10:37 AM
By: City News Service
July 31, 2026