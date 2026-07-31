Tribal Member, Subject of Feather Alert, Found Dead; No Sign of Foul Play

Correction (City News Service) - Torres was a member of the community, not on the Council.



THERMAL (CNS) - A 45-year-old man who became the subject of a Feather

Alert when he went missing in Thermal was found dead, authorities said today.



Raymond Torres was last seen July 1 about noon near Martinez Road and

Polk Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which activated the

alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies conducted a search last Friday in the area of 87000 block of

Avenue 66 in Thermal, where they found human remains, according to sheriff's

Lt. Deirdre Vickers.



On Thursday, the Coroner's Bureau positively identified the remains as

Torres. Vickers said there are no signs of foul play, and the investigation

was ongoing.



``On behalf of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Tribal

Council, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those

affected by this tremendous loss. Raymond `MoonD' Torres Jr. was a member of

our Tribal community, and his passing is deeply felt by all who knew him,'' the

Tribal Council posted to social media Thursday, adding tribal offices would be

closed Monday to honor him and out of respect for his family, and will resume

normal operations the following day.



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