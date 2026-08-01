An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, August 1, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Monday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will exceed 115° each afternoon.

The peak of this heat will occur this afternoon when many Valley communities will experience midday numbers close to 120° under sunny skies.

If you must be outside, limit your time under the Sun, avoid strenuous activities and stay hydrated.

Also -- because of elevated levels of ozone pollution -- an Air Quality Alert has been posted for the Coachella Valley-area through Sunday.

While surface moisture will be relatively dry through the weekend, some humidity will begin to move into the Valley next week.

You can expect breezy winds later today, then -- as a trough of low pressure develops over the Northwest -- gusty on-shore winds will be evident in those wind-prone areas late-in-the-day on Sunday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings