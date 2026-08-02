An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, August 2, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning continues through Monday evening for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will reach the middle one-teens.

Those high temps back-off to near-normal numbers of 109° by Wednesday.

If you must be outside, limit your time under the Sun, avoid strenuous activities and stay hydrated.



Also -- because of elevated levels of ozone pollution -- an Air Quality Alert has been posted for the Coachella Valley-area through this evening at 8p.

While surface moisture will be relatively dry today, some humidity will begin to move into the Valley next week.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings