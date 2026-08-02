Cathedral City students get free backpacks ahead of school year

Cathedral City families can pick up free school supplies next weekend. Assemblymember Greg Wallis is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City to give away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The giveaway is first-come, first-served while supplies last. Families who show up will also find free bicycle helmets and children's books, along with other resources from community partners on site.

The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City.



