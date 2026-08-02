Daily Grill Serves Up $10 Taco Tuesday Special

Taco Tuesday is becoming a popular tradition at Daily Grill in Palm Desert.

The restaurant is offering two tacos and a made-from-scratch margarita for just $10, giving diners an affordable way to enjoy a night out during the summer.

Restaurant staff say the weekly promotion has quickly gained momentum. After serving about a dozen orders during the first week, the special has grown to more than 50 orders in a single Tuesday.

Daily Grill says the promotion is designed to thank local residents while encouraging new customers to visit the restaurant.

In addition to Taco Tuesday, the restaurant is also offering other budget-friendly promotions, including its Burger Academy specials, giving diners more ways to enjoy a meal while saving money.