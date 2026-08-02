'Dog Days of Summer' Fundraiser Supports Desert Paws Sanctuary

Pet lovers gathered in Palm Desert today for the inaugural Dog Days of Summer fundraiser benefiting Desert Paws Sanctuary.

The event featured professional pet portrait sessions while encouraging attendees to donate large bags of dog food to help feed rescue animals across the Coachella Valley.

Hosted by the Kaylarie Gallerie and K9 Parent Training, organizers say the fundraiser was about more than creating lasting memories with pets. It also helped raise awareness for the nonprofit's mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abandoned animals.

Desert Paws Sanctuary currently cares for more than 50 dogs and 35 cats in its rescue program.

The organization says it uses approximately 30,000 pounds of pet food each year to care for animals waiting to find permanent homes.