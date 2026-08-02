EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance Video of Hit-and-Run Driver Crashing Into Burger Box

A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a driver crashed into the Burger Box restaurant in Indio Sunday morning.

Security camera footage obtained by NBC Palm Springs shows what appears to be a white pickup truck pulling into the parking lot before crashing into the building around 7:15 a.m.

The impact shattered windows, damaged kitchen equipment and left part of the restaurant boarded up. Restaurant owners say they are grateful for the overwhelming support they've already received from customers and neighboring businesses.

Surveillance video shows the white pickup truck leaving the scene shortly after the crash.

The Indio Police Department is investigating and searching for the driver. No additional details have been released.

NBC Palm Springs will continue following this story.