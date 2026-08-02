Extreme Heat Fuels Destructive Wildfires in Washington

Extreme heat is fueling dangerous wildfires across Spokane, Washington, where at least 600 structures have been destroyed.

The city's mayor has called the disaster "the worst natural disaster our region has faced."

Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate as three major wildfires continue burning across Spokane County.

Fire officials say strong winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult to contain the fast-moving fires, while firefighters face additional challenges protecting homes in urban areas.

Multiple agencies have been called in to assist with firefighting efforts as the fires continue to threaten neighborhoods.

The Pacific Northwest is experiencing its worst wildfire season in more than 30 years, as an intense heat dome continues to grip much of the western United States.

Meteorologists say the prolonged heat is drying out vegetation, increasing the risk for additional wildfire activity across the region.